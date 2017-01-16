Weather Center

James Spann: Rain chances increase for Alabama later this week

Jan. 16 2017, 7:51 am
Community

Alabama Public Television to air PBS Kids Channel starting Jan. 16

Jan. 13 2017, 4:20 pm
Community

John Veres and the Cottage Hill Foundation preserve Montgomery's oldest neighborhood

Jan. 13 2017, 2:17 pm
Community

Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute to receive federal grants

Jan. 13 2017, 12:00 pm
Community

President Obama establishes National Monument in Birmingham

Jan. 13 2017, 10:00 am
Business

Birmingham firm eyes more investment after purchase of Financial Center building

Jan. 13 2017, 7:50 am
Business

Pepper Place Winter Farmers Market in Birmingham to feature Alabama goods

Jan. 12 2017, 4:00 pm
Community

Birmingham mayor emphasizes growth, development in ‘State of the City’ address

Jan. 12 2017, 2:00 pm
About Us

'Brighter Birmingham' lights up the Magic City one neighborhood at a time

Jan. 12 2017, 12:00 pm
Community

Boats, brides, ballet and honoring an icon this MLK weekend in Can’t...

Jan. 12 2017, 10:00 am
Business

Record year: Alabama auto production accelerates to all-time high in 2016

Jan. 12 2017, 7:50 am
About Us

Edison Electric Institute presents Emergency Assistance Award to Alabama Power

Jan. 11 2017, 5:16 pm
Community

Take Action: Dr. Josh has a prescription to ease your gym phobia

Jan. 11 2017, 2:00 pm
Business

Airbus talks up U.S. credentials, Alabama operations ahead of Trump presidency

Jan. 11 2017, 11:11 am
Business

We know people are using health apps, but are they working?

Jan. 11 2017, 7:50 am
Business

Toyota to invest $10 billion in U.S. operations

Jan. 10 2017, 5:00 pm
Business

Alabama makers help business recruiters tell state’s story in unique way

Jan. 10 2017, 2:00 pm
Community

Advertisers depict unsafe sleeping environments for infants, UAB study shows

Jan. 10 2017, 11:00 am