James Spann: Warming trend begins tomorrow in Alabama

COLD DECEMBER DAY: While the sun is shining brightly over West Alabama, clouds are hanging tough over the eastern two-thirds of the state this afternoon.

The stubborn clouds are keeping temperatures below forecast levels. Most locations under the clouds are only in the 30s, a good 20 degrees below average for mid to late December in Alabama.

The clouds will most likely stick around tonight, keeping lows early tomorrow close to 30 degrees for most places. Then, during the day tomorrow, with a partly sunny sky, we project a high back in the 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Dry weather will continue through Friday. The high Wednesday will be close to 60 degrees, then falling back slightly into the mid to upper 50s Thursday and Friday. A weak front will pass through early Thursday morning, but no moisture means no chance of rain. Partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Clouds will begin to increase Saturday, but the day will be dry with a high in the low 60s. On Christmas Day, we expect a high in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees above average for late December. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we might consider a small risk of a shower, but widespread or really meaningful rain is unlikely.

For travelers, a significant storm will set up over the Great Plains Christmas weekend with potential for heavy snow for parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota, with strong storms possible over Missouri and Arkansas.

NEXT WEEK: An upper high forms over Florida, much like the pattern we had in late summer and early fall, and will keep us pretty dry into into at least the middle of the week.

This pattern usually doesn’t persist in winter, so optimism is high a more favorable setup for rain will return to Alabama in 10-15 days.

The Florida upper high will also mean no Arctic air shots for Alabama for a while.

