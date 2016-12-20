James Spann: Dense fog in Alabama tonight; warmer tomorrow

CLOUDS FINALLY FADING: The sky is now mostly sunny over parts of North and West Alabama, and the stubborn clouds south and east of Birmingham will dissipate this evening. Temperatures are only in the 40s, still about 10 degrees below average for mid to late December in Alabama.

As the sky becomes clear tonight, it will set the stage for some very dense fog. The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a dense fog advisory for all of its county warning area in Central Alabama, and the NWS Huntsville has issued a freezing fog advisory for the Tennessee Valley.

Freezing fog is simply fog where temperatures at the surface are at or below freezing; it can lead to icy spots mostly on bridges and overpasses, and temperatures over far North Alabama will be in the 28- to 32-degree range early tomorrow. Be aware of the possibility if you are driving through North Alabama early tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: The weather will be brighter and warmer, with partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights and highs around 60 degrees.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise, and a few showers are possible Saturday over the northern third of the state, mostly along and north of I-20 (Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Anniston north); the high will be in the low 60s. Christmas Day looks mostly cloudy and mild, with just a few widely scattered showers; the Global Ensemble Forecast System hints we could touch 70 degrees Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: A surface front with weakening dynamic support will move into North Alabama Monday with a chance of showers; unfortunately, it looks like rain amounts will be relatively light. A more significant rain event seems possible later in the week. For now, the gates to the Yukon are shut down, and we see no really cold Arctic air for the next 10-15 days.

