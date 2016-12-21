Birmingham Civil Rights Institute kicks off Kwanzaa a little early

Lynndale Simba Smith knows how to captivate an audience.

Smith is the founder, instructor and performer for American African Drummers. His recent percussion performance was only part of his show in the Odessa Woolfolk Gallery at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

Birmingham Kwanzaa Workshop introduces the celebration to a younger generation from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

He was the guest reader at the institute’s Community of Readers Kwanzaa Workshop. Sandwiched between his drumming display, Smith read “My First Kwanzaa” by Karen Katz as the colorful pages of the book were projected onto a wall.

Kwanzaa is a secular festival observed by many African-Americans from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 as a celebration of cultural heritage and traditional values.

“We usually do Kwanzaa during the seven days but we’ll be closed during that time,” said Yvette Chatman, literacy coordinator at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

Kwanzaa celebrates seven principles – Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith). They are principles with which Smith has long been familiar.

“We have been doing Kwanzaa since I can remember, since ’89 or ’90, somewhere in there,” the 35-year-old Homewood resident said. “It’s very special to elaborate how important the principles are to our lives. I was very excited to do it.”

Smith set the tone of the evening by warming up on his drum. After his reading, he performed again with the crowd of nearly 100 chiming in with rhythmic claps, stomps and verbal responses.

Patrons were encouraged to bring items to the workshop that they could use as percussion instruments. Plastic tubs were distributed to the audience to be used as drums.

Attendees ranged from adults to high school students to 2-year-olds. The evening concluded with age-appropriate books being distributed to youths.

The BCRI Community of Readers program aims to bridge the gap between parental involvement and literacy. The program is based on improving family reading habits, enhancing the time families spend sharing books and promoting parents’ confidence as educational mentors and leaders.

This story originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.