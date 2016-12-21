James Spann: Dry weather for Alabama through Friday, then a mild Christmas weekend

THIS AFTERNOON: The sky is partly sunny, with temperatures mostly in the 55- to 60-degree range across North/Central Alabama.

Tomorrow and Friday will stay dry and pleasant, with partly sunny days and fair nights. Afternoon highs will be around 60 degrees.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise as a southerly flow begins, and a few scattered showers are possible both days. The most widespread rain over the weekend will most likely come on Saturday over far North Alabama, for places near the Tennessee border. The sky will be generally cloudy with a high in the low 60s Sunday, followed by 70-degree warmth Christmas afternoon.

These are the warmest Christmas days on record, based on data from Birmingham:

77 — 2015

74 — 1987

73 — 1982, 1942

72 — 1964

71 — 1926, 1922

70 — 1901

69 — 1971

68 — 1974, 1904

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will stall out just north of here, so we will have a chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday. The main dynamic support will be way to the north, so rain probably won’t be too heavy. Then another cold front arrives later in the week with another chance of showers Thursday, followed by colder air Friday and over the New Year’s weekend.

