How one Alabama woman came to give the perfect Christmas gift

When Christine Lee read Jerome Skinner’s Facebook post in July that he was praying for a living kidney donor, she wondered if God was sending her a sign.

Lee had abused alcohol for a decade before praying for help, and through her faith, prayer and action, says she was “delivered” from alcohol. Because God had spared her life, the Birmingham magazine editorial adviser and author believed she could be a “life-changing blessing” to someone in need.

And now Skinner was searching for a kidney for a life-changing transplant. After praying about it, Lee reached out to Skinner.

Five months and many extensive tests later, Lee readies to make her special Christmas gift to Skinner, with a transplant set for Dec. 28 at UAB. “The same body I’ve abused for 10 years can also be used now to be a blessing for someone else,” she says.

