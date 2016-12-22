Stuff something extra in your stocking with Can’t Miss Alabama’s last-minute list

Merry Christmas!

Finish off your shopping with a one-of-a-kind Christmas gift made in Alabama.

Foomatic Makers Emporium’s holiday pop-up shop will have its last two days Thursday and Friday at 540 Clay St. in Montgomery, with gifts you won’t find anywhere else. Choose from a varied selection of Alabama makers and watch live artist demonstrations. Admission is free. Noon to 7 p.m.

Get a taste of North Pole living at Santa’s Village in Huntsville.

Ever wonder what it’s like where Santa lives? You can get an idea by visiting Santa’s Village at 109 Gates Ave. SE in Huntsville, magically appearing on the same spot occupied by Alabama Constitution Village most of the year. In Santa’s Village there’s a nightly snowfall, an ice maze and live reindeer. Christmas music fills the air and cookies are always baking in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen. Of course, Santa is on hand for visits and pictures. Admission is $5. The village is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

Santa goes over a wish list with a visitor to Santa’s Village in Huntsville. (Santa’s Village) A family visits Santa’s Village in Huntsville. (Santa’s Village) Santa’s Village in Huntsville transports visitors to the North Pole for a look at how the jolly old elf lives. (Santa’s Village)

Let a trio of pros entertain you as you spend ‘Christmas with the Cats.’

The Carver Theatre is into repeating its successes, and last year’s “Christmas with the Cats” show was a sellout. This year the Carver added a second show to accommodate more fans. Alvin Garrett, Ruben Studdard and Logan the Entertainer are the performers, and the Thursday and Friday night shows begin at 8. Tickets, available here, are $25 and $35, and the venue is at 1631 Fourth Ave. N. in Birmingham.

Marvel at a one-man performance of a Dickens Christmas classic.

Think it’s impossible for one man to do justice to Ebenezer Scrooge and all the rest of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”? The word is that Mark Cabus pulls off the task in sensational fashion. He brings the show to the Central Alabama Theater, now based at the Steeple Arts Academy, 36 Church St. in Mountain Brook, Thursday and Friday. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. performances are $20-$30 and are available through eventbrite.com.

Cheer on some home-state heroes in a home-state bowl game.

The Troy University Trojans cap a 9-3 season with an appearance in the Dollar General Bowl at 7 p.m. Friday in Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Watch Troy take on Ohio University, which lost its most recent game to undefeated Western Michigan by only six points. Tickets are $45 for sideline seats and $15 for general admission, and can be purchased online at www.DollarGeneralBowl.com or by calling the Dollar General Bowl office at 251-635-0011.

Get into the spirit with ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

It’s all here: the ghosts, the chills, the warmth, the magic, the tugs at your heart, the goodwill, Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Tiny Tim and, of course, Ebenezer Scrooge. In what has become a tradition, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival brings Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” to spectacular life through the stage adaptation by Geoffrey Sherman. Shows are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday. Ticket prices range from $30 to $60. Buy them here. The show is recommended for ages 4 and older.

Ebenezer Scrooge hoists Tiny Tim in the ASF production of “A Christmas Carol.” (Alabama Shakespeare Festival) The ghost of Jacob Marley visits Ebenezer Scrooge in the Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” (Alabama Shakespeare Festival) A scene from the Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s popular production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” (Alabama Shakespeare Festival) The cast of “A Christmas Carol.” (Alabama Shakespeare Festival)

Bask in the beauty of Bellingrath’s annual Magic Christmas in Lights.

On Friday and Saturday, Bellingrath Gardens in Theodore continues one of the region’s most popular holiday events, featuring more than 3 million twinkling lights and more than 1,000 set pieces in 14 scenes. Tour the Bellingrath Home decked out with poinsettias and other holiday finery, and take a photo with Santa. Tickets for Magic Christmas in Lights are available with or without the house tour. Admission is $15-$24 for adults, $7.50-$13 for children ages 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore.

Find a special church service for Christmas eve or morning.

With Christmas landing on Sunday this year, some churches won’t have their full menu of regular services, but many are holding special Sunday worship services to celebrate one of the holiest days on their calendar, and some are meeting Saturday night as well. Google a church near you to see what’s going on.

Dance to the beat of a different drummer boy with DJ Rocko.