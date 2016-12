Infants in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Women and Infants Center recently enjoyed special visitors. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited with babies and their families in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Continuing Care Nursery.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit with mom and baby. (Alicia Rohan) Don’t wake baby! (Alicia Rohan) The Clauses on the way. (Alicia Rohan) Santa enjoys time with a happy baby. (Alicia Rohan)

As Santa peeked in on the newborns and checked his list, families gathered to celebrate the holidays. For many parents with new babies in care, it was their first time to indulge in holiday photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.