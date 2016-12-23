Famous Alabamians’ holiday greetings are tiny windows on history, culture

The good wishes of governors, politicians and famous people are in the collections preserved for future generations at the Alabama Department of Archives and History. Funny, serious or poignant, they tell something about the world and the people who received them at the time they were sent.

The greetings by themselves may not hold much historic value. But as part of a broader collection, they are a link to milestones, says Mary Jo Scott, head of the Archives’ special collections.

Scott’s favorite is a shiny, oversized full-color postcard sent in 1974 from Elvis Presley to Gov. George C. Wallace. “It makes me smile,” Scott says.

The card shows Elvis in a spangled white costume singing in front of a giant white Christmas tree with pastel ornaments. A Santa Claus, who may be manager “Colonel” Tom Parker, and two Saint Bernards are nearby. The card reads, “Seasons Greetings, Elvis and the Colonel and friends.”

Another longtime favorite at Archives, and Scott’s second favorite, is the whimsical 1951 official Christmas card of Gov. James E. “Big Jim” Folsom and his wife, Jamelle.

The cover photograph is the Folsom home in Cullman. Inside is a drawing of a green convertible with a reindeer hood ornament and a banner depicting a red sleigh instead of car doors.

Photographs of the Folsoms in the front seat and four children — Rachel, Melissa, “Little Jim” and “Little Jack” — in the back seat complete the illustration. Folsom’s first term as governor would end the next month and, under Alabama law at the time, governors could not serve two consecutive terms. The family was headed back to Cullman for Folsom to resume his insurance business and plan for his return to the governor’s office in 1955.

One toddler in the car, James E. Folsom Jr., would grow up to win multiple elections as public service commissioner and lieutenant governor. “Little Jim” became the state’s chief executive for part of a term when Gov. Guy Hunt was removed from office in 1993.

The whimsical 1951 “Home to Cullman” Christmas card of then-Gov. James E. “Big Jim” Folsom is a longtime Archives favorite. (Photo from special collections at Alabama Department of Archives and History. Used with permission.) The front of the 1951 “Home to Cullman” Christmas card of then-Gov. James E. “Big Jim” Folsom. (Photo from special collections at Alabama Department of Archives and History. Used with permission.) The full image from Elvis Presley’s 1974 Christmas card, sent to then-Gov. George Wallace. (Photo from special collections at Alabama Department of Archives and History. Used with permission.) The design of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. family Christmas card may be typical for the era, but the message of nonviolence and hope guided the life of the civil rights leader, who was killed by a sniper in 1968. (Photo from special collections at Alabama Department of Archives and History. Used with permission.) The front of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1966 family Christmas card. (Photo from special collections at Alabama Department of Archives and History. Used with permission.) Angels watch over the Alabama governor’s mansion and its inhabitants on the cover of the 1972 governor’s Christmas card. Gov. George C. Wallace had been paralyzed in a shooting that year and would never walk again. (Photo from special collections at Alabama Department of Archives and History. Used with permission.) The message inside Gov. George Wallace’s 1972 Christmas card, sent the first Christmas after he was shot and paralyzed. (Photo from special collections at Alabama Department of Archives and History. Used with permission.) The cover of a Christmas card sent by Montgomery native Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald around 1945. (Photo from special collections at Alabama Department of Archives and History. Used with permission.) Montgomery native Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald and her husband, F. Scott Fitzgerald, became international symbols of the Jazz Age, but she kept in contact with her Montgomery friend, Lila Bess Morgan, who received this Christmas card around 1945. (Photo from special collections at Alabama Department of Archives and History. Used with permission.) Christmas card sent by Gov. Don Siegelman and his family in 1999, his first year as governor. (Photo from special collections at Alabama Department of Archives and History. Used with permission.) The message inside then-Gov. Don Siegelman’s 1999 Christmas card. (Photo from special collections at Alabama Department of Archives and History. Used with permission.)

1972 card had more serious tone

The dramatic cover of the 1972 Christmas card that Gov. George C. Wallace and his wife, Cornelia, sent had a very different tone. The card depicted the winning entry of a Christmas card contest that highlighted works of Alabama artists. Cornelia was the niece of “Big Jim” Folsom.

The winning painting, by Huntsville artist Robert Forstner, showed six angels in a night sky hovering with wings outstretched over the governor’s mansion. Inside the card read, “May the Angels of the Lord watch over you and yours now and throughout the coming years.”

Wallace had been paralyzed from the waist down in a shooting the previous May in Laurel, Maryland.

The following year, an Alabamian who had received the 1972 card sent a handwritten card back to the first family. It read, “We too say ‘May the angels of the Lord watch over you and yours now and throughout the coming years.’ You are often in our prayers.”

A more typical 1966 Christmas card has a traditional cover with a black-and-white photo of a husband, wife and four young children on the inside cover.

The message, however, was a celebration of the season and a hope for the future from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., his wife, Coretta, and children, Yolanda, Martin III, Dexter and Bernice.

“New systems of justice and equality are being born. Let us nourish this new life with love and brotherhood,” the printed message reads. “… If we follow the spirit of this season, we shall awaken from a midnight of despair to a glorious morning of peace and goodwill.”

The civil rights leader who urged nonviolence in the face of violence was killed by a sniper in April 1968 in Memphis.

Not all holiday messages in the collections involve famous people.

Cards from movie stars, national politicians and average citizens offer hope and goodwill. Cards and letters from soldiers, from the Civil War to today, describe how the soldiers spent or planned to spend Christmas Day and how they longed to be with family.

As a group, the messages convey hope that the coming year will bring peace and a better life across Alabama, just as modern holiday greetings do.