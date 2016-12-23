Caramel cake lands Daily Bread Barbecue on 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

The love comes in layers at Daily Bread Barbecue.

The Russellville restaurant’s caramel cake is not only a treat for patrons, but is also a tradition that has been passed from one generation to the next. Owner Mae Frances Nelson credits her success and ability to create delicious sweets to her mother, who “taught me most of what I know.”

After three decades, it’s apparent Nelson learned well and has paved her own way with Daily Bread Barbecue … and some sweet layers.

Caramel cake from Daily Bread BBQ makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.