James Spann: Alabama’s Christmas will be green, warm and mostly dry

FINE DECEMBER DAY: Temperatures are in the 60s across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine over the northern half of the state. Some clouds are over South Alabama, but nothing is on radar.

Clouds will increase tonight as moisture levels begin to rise.

TOMORROW: Rain should be fairly widespread over Tennessee tomorrow, and that rain mass will creep across the state line into far North Alabama during the morning; the highest chance of rain will be along and north of the Tennessee River. For the rest of the state, tomorrow will be mild and mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky, although the sun will peek out at times. We project a high tomorrow between 68 and 71 degrees, well above the average high of 54.

CHRISTMAS DAY: For the second year in a row, it will a warm one for Alabama. Mid 70s are likely Sunday afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds. Not far from the record high of 77 set one year ago. But, unlike one year ago, we won’t be dealing with flooding or severe weather.

We should note a major storm system will be over the central part of the U.S., with a blizzard likely Sunday over parts of Wyoming and the Dakotas, and potential for severe storms from Nebraska down into Kansas and Oklahoma.

NEXT WEEK: Warm weather continues for the first half of the week, and a few showers are possible Monday through Wednesday, but the upper ridge responsible for warmth will also mean that rain amounts should be light and spotty. Highs will remain in the low 70s. Rain becomes widespread Thursday ahead of a cold front; rain amounts of one-half inch look likely, with potential for more in isolated spots. Then, much colder air invades the state on Friday, Dec. 30.

LONG RANGE: Global models suggest rain will move into the state over the New Year’s weekend, followed by even colder air by Jan. 2.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram