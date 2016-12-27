Take a hike this New Year’s Day at one of these six Alabama State Parks

Start the New Year off right by hiking one of Alabama’s many state parks, http://www.alapark.com/Map-of-Parks . This year, as part of the First Day Hike Program, started by the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD), six Alabama state parks will offer free, guided hikes on Jan. 1.

The participating parks are: Cheaha, Monte Sano, DeSoto, Gulf, Lake Guntersville and Oak Mountain. According to NASPD, nearly 55,000 people across the U.S. participated in the First Day Hike Program last year, hiking over 133,000 miles.

“America’s State Park programs are committed to promoting outdoor recreation in hopes to help address obesity, especially in children. Furthermore, exercise and outdoor activities rejuvenate the mind and body, promoting overall mental and physical health and wellness. Many believe that time spent in nature enhances creativity and lifts our moods,” the NASPD said.

The hikes offered in Alabama range from a 1-mile hike to the highest point in Alabama, at the Cheaha State Park, to a moderately difficult 4-mile hike through Little River Canyon National Preserve. Most will be led by park naturalists, providing visitors an opportunity to learn about the park and the natural resources found in Alabama.

“Take advantage of the resources that America’s state parks have to offer and get connected to our country’s shared resources by finding a First Day Hike near you. Let this mark the beginning of a healthy lifestyle for the whole family,” the NASPD said.

Cheaha State Park: 19644 State Highway 281, Delta, AL 36258. Meet at the Bigfoot Trail Head (By the Motel).

Jan. 1, 2017 – 10 a.m.

Distance: 1 mile

Guide: Mandy Pearson, Cheaha State Park naturalist

Details: The hike will go from the motel to the Observation Tower, Alabama’s highest point. This is an interpretative hike. Pearson will teach about plants, animals, Native Americans, the Civilian Conservation Corps, ecosystems, Leave No Trace and much more.

For additional information, call 256-488-5115 x 2814 or email [email protected]

Monte Sano State Park: 5105 Nolen Ave., Huntsville, AL 35801. Meet at the Hikers Parking Lot/ South Plateau Loop.

Jan. 1, 2017 – 10 a.m.

Details: The hike will be on moderate terrain. Bring water, good comfortable shoes and appropriate clothing for the weather.

For additional information, call 256-534-3757.

Little River Canyon National Preserve: 7104 DeSoto Parkway NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967. (JSU’s Little River Canyon Center – 10 miles from DeSoto State Park)

Jan. 1, 2017 – 1 p.m.

Distance: 4 miles

Guides: DeSoto State Park, Little River Canyon Preserve National Park Service and JSU Field Schools staff

Details: Hike from the Little River Canyon Center to Little River Falls and on to Martha’s Falls. This hike will be moderately difficult. Meet at the Little River Canyon Center for pre-hike orientation. Bring plenty of water and/or sports drink, snacks/lunch, hiking poles/staff (optional), sturdy shoes (open-toe shoes are not recommended). Please be sure to dress appropriately according to seasonal temperatures/weather. As with all outdoor events, if it’s raining/stormy or there are very poor trail conditions, we may have to cancel. If the weather is questionable, please check with the park before leaving home. Please make every effort to arrive early or on time so that you do not hold up the group.

For additional information, call 256-845-3548.

Gulf State Park: 20115 State Highway 135, Gulf Shores, AL 36542. Meet at the Gulf Oak Ridge Trailhead parking lot on State Park Road 2.

Jan. 1, 2017 – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Distance: About 2 miles

Guide: Gulf State Park naturalist

Details: Hike through the Maritime Forest along the Backcountry Trail. Leashed dogs are allowed on the hike.

For additional information, call 251-948-7275.

Gulf State Park. (Jun Ebersole) Gulf State Park. (Jun Ebersole) Gulf State Park. (Jun Ebersole)

Lake Guntersville State Park: 24 State Campground Road, Guntersville, AL 35976. Meet at the Country Store, beside campground entrance.

Jan. 1, 2017 – 1 p.m.

Distance: 2 miles

Guides: Kate Gribbin and Amanda Glover

Details: The trail will illustrate habitat diversity as visitors travel through young pine stands, mixed bottom-lands and old growth hardwood forest. Guides will try to spot bald eagles or blue herons at a shoreline stop along the trail, and everyone should keep a lookout for woodpeckers in the old growth trees. Along the way, travelers will catch a glimpse of past at an old homestead site. The destination will be a natural spring, where the water usually flows underground. This is a moderately difficult hike. Hot chocolate will be provided with donation to park’s nature fund. Registration is required for this hike.

For additional information or to register, call 256-571-5445 or email [email protected] .

Oak Mountain State Park: 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, AL 35124. Meet in the parking lot at the trailhead.

Jan. 1, 2017 – meet at 9:45 a.m.; the hike will begin at 10 a.m.

Distance: 3.5 miles

Guide: Tim Segrest

Details: The guided hike on the North Trailhead will go to King’s Chair Overlook. Leashed dogs are allowed on the hike. The trail is not stroller friendly. Bring plenty of water, dress appropriately for the weather, and bring a camera – the overlook is stunning!

For additional information, call 205-620-2520.