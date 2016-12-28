Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2016: Alabama Bright Lights

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

As 2016 draws to an end, it’s a great time to take a look back at some of the good news of the past year. Throughout these final days of the year, Alabama NewsCenter will share stories you responded to the most in various categories, along with one we think deserved more attention.

When we launched Alabama NewsCenter in 2015, the goal was to tell the great story of this state we call home. You can’t tell of Alabama’s greatness without telling of its goodness, and that goodness is in its people. Photojournalist and storyteller Karim Shamsi-Basha has traveled around this state drawn to those Alabama Bright Lights. Sharing their stories causes us to marvel at their spirit and inspires us all to aspire to more.

Here are the Top 5 Alabama Bright Lights for 2016:

    • Many look at today’s youths and sigh from either frustration or a lack of understanding. Greg Tinker looks at them and is inspired and motivated. Tinker teaches eighth grade at Jasper’s Maddox Middle School and his approach and commitment to students have helped his classroom shine bright.

 

Editor’s pick:

Birmingham television personality Jeh Jeh Pruitt’s younger brother was killed by a friend several years ago. But Danon Pruitt’s legacy lives on through the Dannon Project, which aims to help those released from prison find better paths so they don’t end up back in crime or back behind bars.

