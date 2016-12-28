Take Action: Dr. Josh offers tips to make your New Year’s resolutions stick

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Take Action: Dr. Josh offers tips to make your New Year’s resolutions stick
Specific actions are better than ideas for New Year's resolutions to work. (iStock)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Take Action: New Year’s resolutions can last all year long with these tricks from Dr. Josh from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

weather-center

Brian Peters: Another cold front early Thursday in Alabama

Prev Story

Related Stories