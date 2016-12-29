Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2016: Sports stories

As 2016 draws to an end, it’s a great time to take a look back at some of the good news of the past year. Throughout these final days of the year, Alabama NewsCenter will share stories you responded to the most in various categories, along with one we think deserved more attention.

Next to faith, family and food, football is what is interwoven most into what makes Alabama Alabama. Sure, we have grandmothers who can break down defenses and 3-year-olds who can go two-deep in naming the tight end of their favorite team. But beyond the X’s and O’s, sports are full of great stories.

Here are the Top 5 Alabama NewsCenter sports stories for 2016:

Saturdays are called “high holy days” in the state, but finding Nick Saban in the Holy Land was a bit surprising. In the heart of Jerusalem you will find a store named “Alabama-The Heart of Dixie” that is owned and operated by Israel’s biggest Crimson Tide fan. Hear him tell his story.

Nick Saban may be in the Holy Land, but Paul “Bear” Bryant remains the greatest Alabama football coach in the eyes of many. That’s certainly the case for Wayne Freeman, who played for Bryant’s national championship team in 1964. A ring Freeman received from Bryant was one of his most prized possessions until someone stole it nearly 50 years ago. How Freeman got the ring back was almost as special as receiving it the first time from Bear.

Before joining Auburn’s softball team as a pitcher this year, Ashlee Swindle was a standout at Curry High School in Jasper and was recognized as the best high school softball player in the nation by USA Today. Talking with Swindle and her parents, it’s easy to see what makes her a special talent.

Rowdy Harrell was a walk-on at Alabama with no expectations he would ever go pro. But an unexpected turn led to Harrell “playing on Sundays,” but in the pits instead of the sidelines. Harrell shared the story with Alabama NewsCenter of how he landed a spot on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s pit crew.

Jamal Johnson and Austin Wiley were standouts on Spain Park’s basketball team this year. But at home, they were just the latest generation of athletes. The family trees of these two stars stretched into the University of Alabama, Auburn University, the Olympics and the NBA.

Editor’s pick:

It’s not that often that someone who lives in Hawaii picks Birmingham as a travel destination. But Artie Wilson Jr. was more interested in the fun of a son than he was fun in the sun as he retraced the footsteps of his father. Artie Wilson played for the Birmingham Black Barons at historic Rickwood Field and is featured heavily in the Negro Southern League Museum next to Regions Field. All were on the itinerary when the son visited the places that were special to his late father.