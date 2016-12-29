Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2016: Sports stories

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2016: Sports stories
The best sports stories often happen off the field of play. (file)

As 2016 draws to an end, it’s a great time to take a look back at some of the good news of the past year. Throughout these final days of the year, Alabama NewsCenter will share stories you responded to the most in various categories, along with one we think deserved more attention.

Next to faith, family and food, football is what is interwoven most into what makes Alabama Alabama. Sure, we have grandmothers who can break down defenses and 3-year-olds who can go two-deep in naming the tight end of their favorite team. But beyond the X’s and O’s, sports are full of great stories.

Here are the Top 5 Alabama NewsCenter sports stories for 2016:

    • Nick Saban may be in the Holy Land, but Paul “Bear” Bryant remains the greatest Alabama football coach in the eyes of many. That’s certainly the case for Wayne Freeman, who played for Bryant’s national championship team in 1964. A ring Freeman received from Bryant was one of his most prized possessions until someone stole it nearly 50 years ago. How Freeman got the ring back was almost as special as receiving it the first time from Bear.

Jamal Johnson and Austin Wiley are the latest athletes in their families. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter)
Jamal Johnson and Austin Wiley are the latest athletes in their families. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter)

Editor’s pick:

It’s not that often that someone who lives in Hawaii picks Birmingham as a travel destination. But Artie Wilson Jr. was more interested in the fun of a son than he was fun in the sun as he retraced the footsteps of his father. Artie Wilson played for the Birmingham Black Barons at historic Rickwood Field and is featured heavily in the Negro Southern League Museum next to Regions Field. All were on the itinerary when the son visited the places that were special to his late father.

about-us

Improved Gulf fish habitat in 2017, thanks to boiler reef project

Prev Story

Related Stories