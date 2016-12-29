Improved Gulf fish habitat in 2017, thanks to boiler reef project

In 2016, Alabama Power and multiple partners worked together to create a new, artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Mobile County, using a pair of retired boilers from two company facilities. The reef is expected to help improve the marine ecosystem, and be a boon for offshore anglers. The video below tells how the project came together, with support from Cooper/T. Smith and other businesses, the Alabama Wildlife Federation, and state and federal agencies.
Former Alabama Power boilers now forming fishing habitat in Gulf of Mexico from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.