A quick how-to guide to ring in the New Year in Can’t Miss Alabama

Here’s a friendly guide to catch some New Year’s Eve festivities across the state!
Moonpie Over Mobile
Thousands will gather in the Port City for the annual MoonPie drop! But that’s not all, revelers will be treated to a laser lights show, fireworks and the sounds of .38 Special to rock in the New Year.
The festivities begin just before 9 p.m. and special hotel packages are available, too for Mobile’s New Year Celebration.
Shower in 2017 with the strike of a meteor? That’s how guests will ring in 2017 in the Alabama town of Wetumpka.
Guests will gather behind the Wetumpka Civic Center starting at 9 p.m. for the New Year’s Eve Celebration and witness a POW/MIA Recognition ceremony, music and fireworks, too.
For more information, call 567-5147 or email trobins[email protected]fwetumpka.com.
Downtown Montgomery Alive!
Capital city residents are invited to the Downtown Countdown New Year’s Eve Street Celebration! Montgomery’s New Year’s Eve Street
Celebrations begin at 9 p.m. in the Commerce Street Entertainment District featuring live entertainment and a shower of fireworks and confetti right at midnight!
The festivities last until 1 a.m. For more information, call 334-625-2100.
Visit www.funinmontgomery.com for more information!
Get Down Downtown!
For a $20 ticket, The Loft Entertainment District in Birmingham gives you access to six bars and restaurants on New Year’s Eve:
- Pale Eddie’s Pour House
- Rogue Tavern
- The Collins Bar
- The Wine Loft
- Tavern on 1st
- Carrigan’s Public House.
Plus, the ticket covers unlimited rides on the Get Down Downtown party bus! For more information, visit Eventbrite to purchase tickets!
BirmingJam on New Year’s Eve!
Regions Field comes alive for BirmingJam on New Year’s Eve, 31 starting at 8 p.m.
Live music, food, drinks, games and college football playoffs will be featured as part of the the Black tie affair located in the Club Lounge of Regions Field.
ABC 33/40 will air the event live throughout the night as the New Year rolls in! For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://birmingjam.instagift.com/.