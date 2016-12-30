Alabama Crimson Tide prepares for College Football Playoff

The Alabama Crimson Tide finds itself in familiar territory Saturday – both literally and figuratively.
Not only will it be playing the College Football Playoff semifinals for the third straight year (the only team to make an appearance in all three CFPs), but it will do so in the Georgia Dome, its dome away from home.
In fact, the Crimson Tide played its last game in the venue on Dec. 3 in which it defeated the Florida Gators 54-16 in the SEC Championship Game.
After 29 days of healing, practicing, bowl-related activities, talking to the media and visiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, all that’s left to do is play the game.
Alabama will face the University of Washington Huskies in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at 2 p.m. Dec. 31. The game is televised on ESPN.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts practices with the Crimson Tide. (Kent Gidley/UA Athletics)
The Crimson Tide practices for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bow. (Amelia B. Barton/UA Athletics)
Linebacker Rashaan Evans practices with the Crimson Tide.(Kent Gidley/UA Athletics)
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban meets with the media in Atlanta. (Paul Abell / Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
The Alabama Crimson Tide hold press conferences at the Hyatt Regency on December 28, 2016 in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide face Washington in the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal on New Year’s Eve, with the winner advancing to the National Championship. (Jason Parkhurst / Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
The Alabama Crimson Tide visits with patients and family at Scottish Rite Children's Hospital on December 28, 2016 in Atlanta. (Paul Abell / Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
Peach Bowl Media Day Alabama Crimson Tide
Peach Bowl Media Day Alabama Crimson Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide talk with the media during Peach Bowl Media Day on Thursday, December 29, 2016 in Atlanta. (Paul Abell / Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
