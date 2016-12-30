Alabama Crimson Tide prepares for College Football Playoff

The Alabama Crimson Tide finds itself in familiar territory Saturday – both literally and figuratively.

Not only will it be playing the College Football Playoff semifinals for the third straight year (the only team to make an appearance in all three CFPs), but it will do so in the Georgia Dome, its dome away from home.

In fact, the Crimson Tide played its last game in the venue on Dec. 3 in which it defeated the Florida Gators 54-16 in the SEC Championship Game.

After 29 days of healing, practicing, bowl-related activities, talking to the media and visiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, all that’s left to do is play the game.

Alabama will face the University of Washington Huskies in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at 2 p.m. Dec. 31. The game is televised on ESPN.