Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2016: Entertainment stories

As 2016 draws to an end, it’s a great time to take a look back at some of the good news of the past year. Throughout these final days of the year, Alabama NewsCenter will share stories you responded to the most in various categories, along with one we think deserved more attention.
Are you entertained? Judging from those who were drawn to the top entertainment stories at Alabama NewsCenter this year, the answer is, “Yes!” From stage to screen, from legends to up-and-comers, and from song to whatever that is Martin Landry pulled off, there is a wide range of talent from this state.
Here are the Top 5 Alabama NewsCenter entertainment stories for 2016:
Toni Tennille not only opened up in her new “Toni Tennille: A Memoir,” but the Alabama native gave a candid interview to Alabama NewsCenter’s Alec Harvey.
When a singer intentionally butchered a Christmas classic for laughs, the only thing that could possible make it funnier is Alabama native and actor Martin Landry perfectly lip-synching to it, complete with animated facial expressions.
It’s getting difficult to count the number of former Birmingham theater actors who are finding success in New York. Add Red Mountain Theatre alumni Ali B. Gorrie and Nicole Lamb to the list as they made their debut this year at the famed 54 Below cabaret theater.
Something “Wicked” this way came and the traveling tour of the popular musical featured a Tuscaloosa actor among the cast. Jake Boyd played Fiyero and got to perform in his home state when “Wicked” made its way to Birmingham in June.
When do you frame a rejection letter? When it is from legendary Alabama author Harper Lee gracefully refusing to grant a journalist an interview, that’s when.
Editor’s pick:
Birmingham’s Maria Taylor has found success with her music for years, but 2016 was a big year for the artist. She released her most personal CD, “In the Next Life,” and had one of her songs, “If Only,” featured on the hit NBC television show “This is Us.”