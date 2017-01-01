Auburn brings in the new year in New Orleans with Sugar Bowl bid

By Michael Tomberlin

Auburn brings in the new year in New Orleans with Sugar Bowl bid
Auburn football players Maurice Swain, Tray Matthews have fun when the Tigers arrived in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)

The Auburn Tigers are looking to start 2017 and end the 2016 season with the same win.

The 17th-ranked Tigers will take on the seventh-ranked Oklahoma Sooners Monday, Jan. 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The Tigers have spent the past several days mixing practice with bowl-related events, including a visit to Ochsner Hospital for Children.

Though there has been lots of partying in the Big Easy this holiday weekend, this is a business trip for Auburn as it looks to improve its record to 9-4.

Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn in New Orleans. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
Alex Kozan and the rest of the Auburn football team arrives in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
Montravius Adams and the Auburn football arrives in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
Chandler Cox and the Auburn football team visits patients at Ochsner Hospital for Children. in New Orleans. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
Carl Lawson and the Auburn football team visits patients at Ochsner Hospital for Children. in New Orleans. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
The Auburn football team visits patients at Ochsner Hospital for Children. in New Orleans. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
Auburn practices for the Sugar Bowl. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
Auburn practices for the Sugar Bowl. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
Robert Leff and the Auburn football team practice for the Sugar Bowl. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
Kamryn Pettway and the Auburn football team practice for the Sugar Bowl. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
Carl Lawson and the Auburn football team practice for the Sugar Bowl. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
Sean White and the Auburn football team practice for the Sugar Bowl. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
business

Gadsden home sales during November up over previous year

Prev Story

Related Stories