Auburn brings in the new year in New Orleans with Sugar Bowl bid

The Auburn Tigers are looking to start 2017 and end the 2016 season with the same win.

The 17th-ranked Tigers will take on the seventh-ranked Oklahoma Sooners Monday, Jan. 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The Tigers have spent the past several days mixing practice with bowl-related events, including a visit to Ochsner Hospital for Children.

Though there has been lots of partying in the Big Easy this holiday weekend, this is a business trip for Auburn as it looks to improve its record to 9-4.