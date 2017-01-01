Calhoun County home sales through November up 13 percent over same period of 2015

Click here to view or print the entire monthly report compliments of the ACRE Corporate Cabinet.

Sales: Calhoun County residential sales totaled 118 units during November, an increase in sales of 21.6 percent from the same period a year earlier. Year-to-date sales in Calhoun County are 13 percent ahead of the same period in 2015. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Forecast: November sales of 119 homes were seven units or 6 percent above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. The year-to-date sales forecast through November projected 1,323 closed transactions, while the actual sales were 1,408 units, a favorable difference of 6 percent.

Supply: Calhoun County area housing inventory totaled 986 units, a decrease of 17 percent from November 2015. Inventory decreased 2 percent from the prior month. This direction contrasts with historical data that shows November inventory on average (2011-15) increases from October by 3.5 percent.

The inventory-to-sales ratio during November decreased favorably from 12.2 months of supply during November 2015 to 8.4 months of housing supply during 2016. Restated, at the November sales pace, it would take 8.4 months to absorb the current inventory for sale. The market equilibrium (balance between supply and demand) during November is considered to be approximately 6 months, so continued improvement in this area would be welcome news.

Demand: November residential sales decreased 0.8 percent from October. This direction contrasts with historical data from Calhoun County indicating that November sales on average (2011-15) increase from October by 4 percent. The average days on market until a listing sold was 104 days, down 25 percent from the previous November.

Pricing: The Calhoun County median sales price in November was $118,450, which is 18 percent higher than the previous November. Pricing can fluctuate from month to month as the sample size of data (closed transactions) is subject to seasonal buying patterns. ACRE recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss prices, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Industry perspective: “The HPSI (home purchase sentiment index) fell in October for the third straight month from its record high in July, reaching the lowest level since March. Recent erosion in sentiment likely reflects, in part, enhanced uncertainty facing consumers today,” said Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae. “Since July, more consumers, on net, have steadily expected mortgage rates to rise and home price appreciation to moderate. Furthermore, consumers’ perception of their income over the past year deteriorated sharply in October to the worst showing since early 2013, weighing on the index. However, this component of the HPSI is volatile from month to month, and the firming trend in wage gains from the October jobs report, if sustained, may foreshadow an improving view in the near future.”

The Calhoun County Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Calhoun County Area Board of Realtors to better serve Anniston-area consumers.