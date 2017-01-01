Gadsden home sales during November up over previous year

Click here to view or print the entire monthly report compliments of the ACRE Corporate Cabinet.

Sales: According to the Valley Multiple Listing Service, Gadsden-area residential sales totaled 59 units during November, up 23 percent from November 2015. Year-to-date sales are 14 percent or 98 units higher than the same period in 2015. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Forecast: November sales were eight units or 15 percent above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE’S year-to-date sales forecast through November projected 726 closed transactions, while the actual sales were 874 units, 20 percent higher than expected.

Supply: Gadsden-area housing inventory totaled 630 units. The November supply dipped 4 percent from October. This direction contrasts with historical data that indicate November inventory on average (2011-15) increases from October by 3.1 percent.

The inventory-to-sales ratio in November remains higher than desired at 10.7 months of housing supply. Restated, at the November sales pace, it would take 10.7 months to absorb the current inventory for sale. The market equilibrium (balance between supply and demand) is considered to be about 6 months during November, so continued improvement in this area would be welcome. The encouraging news is that the months of supply have dropped 52 percent from the November peak of 22.1 months of supply, reached in 2008.

Demand: November residential sales were down 13 percent from October. Historical data indicate that November sales on average (2011-15) decrease from October by 5.6 percent.

Pricing: The Gadsden-area median sales price in November was $84,500, an 8 percent decrease from November 2015 ($92,000). The median sales price decreased 27 percent compared to the prior month. This direction contrasts with historical data (2011-15) indicating that the November median sales price typically increases from October by 12.6 percent. Pricing can fluctuate from month to month as the sample size of data (closed transactions) is subject to seasonal buying patterns. ACRE recommends contacting a local real estate professional for additional market pricing information.

Industry perspective: “The HPSI (home purchase sentiment index) fell in October for the third straight month from its record high in July, reaching the lowest level since March. Recent erosion in sentiment likely reflects, in part, enhanced uncertainty facing consumers today,” said Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae. “Since July, more consumers, on net, have steadily expected mortgage rates to rise and home price appreciation to moderate. Furthermore, consumers’ perception of their income over the past year deteriorated sharply in October to the worst showing since early 2013, weighing on the index. However, this component of the HPSI is volatile from month to month, and the firming trend in wage gains from the October jobs report, if sustained, may foreshadow an improving view in the near future.”

The Gadsden Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Etowah-Cherokee County Association of Realtors to better serve its area consumers.