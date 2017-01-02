Lake Martin waterfront home sales slip in November

Click here to view or print the entire monthly report compliments of the ACRE Corporate Cabinet.

Sales: Lake Martin waterfront sales totaled 13 units during November, down 31.6 percent from the same period in 2015. Year-to-date sales on Lake Martin’s waterfront were 13 percent below the same period a year earlier. It is important to note that even single-digit changes in the home sales total can cause double-digit percentage changes.

Supply: The Lake Martin waterfront housing inventory in November was 226 units, a decrease of 12 percent from November 2015 and 48 percent below the November peak in 2009 of 433 units (this is good news). November inventory also decreased by 11 percent from October. This direction is consistent with historical data indicating that November inventory on average (2011-15) decreases from October by 7 percent. There were 17.4 months of housing supply in November (6 months is considered equilibrium).

Demand: Waterfront residential sales decreased 38 percent during November, from 19 units sold in October. Historical seasonal patterns indicate November sales on average (2011-15) decrease by 34.7 percent from October.

Pricing: The Lake Martin waterfront median sales price during November was $365,000, a decrease of 13 percent from November 2015 and a decrease of 43 percent from the prior month. Pricing will fluctuate from month to month due to changing composition of actual sales (lakefront vs. non-lakefront) and the sample size of data (closed transactions) being subject to seasonal buying patterns. ACRE recommends contacting a local real estate professional for additional market pricing information.

The Lake Martin Waterfront Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Lake Martin Area Association of Realtors to better serve area consumers.