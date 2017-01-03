2016 Birmingham Bowl by the numbers

By Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

The 2016 Birmingham Bowl had a number of firsts. (USF)

The South Florida Bulls and South Carolina Gamecocks took an announced crowd of 31,229 on a wild ride at the 2016 Birmingham Bowl last week.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp walks the sidelines at Legion Field for the Birmingham Bowl. (Allen Sharpe/USC)

The attendance at Thursday’s game ranks eighth of the 11 Birmingham Bowls that have been played. Its largest crowd was in December 2015, when Auburn beat Memphis 31-10 before an announced crowd of 59,430.

The game – a 46-39 Bulls overtime victory – featured a heaping helping of big plays. Those plays produced some Birmingham Bowl firsts, and records.

Among them:

  • First overtime game
  • Most combined points (85)
  • Most points by an individual team (USF – 46)

    USF quarterback Quinton Flowers set a number of Birmingham Bowl records. (USF)
  • Most points in a half (USF – 29)
  • Most combined total yards of offense (950)
  • Most yards of total offense (South Carolina – 481)
  • Most individual rushing touchdowns (Quinton Flowers, USF – 3)
  • Touchdowns responsible for (Quinton Flower, USF – 5)
  • Most points (Quinton Flowers, USF – 18)
  • Most passing yards (Jake Bentley, South Carolina – 390)
    South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley set records for passing yards and completions in the Birmingham Bowl. (Jenny Dilworth/USC)

    Most passing completions (Jake Bentley, South Carolina – 32)

  • Most receptions (Deebo Samuel, South Carolina – 14)
    South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel captured Birmingham Bowl records. (Allen Sharpe/USC)

    Most receiving yards (Deebo Samuel, South Carolina – 190)

  • Most all-purpose yards (Deebo Samuel, South Carolina – 290)
  • Most first downs (South Carolina – 27)
  • Total offensive plays (USF – 80).
