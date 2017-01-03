2016 Birmingham Bowl by the numbers

The South Florida Bulls and South Carolina Gamecocks took an announced crowd of 31,229 on a wild ride at the 2016 Birmingham Bowl last week.
The attendance at Thursday’s game ranks eighth of the 11 Birmingham Bowls that have been played. Its largest crowd was in December 2015, when Auburn beat Memphis 31-10 before an announced crowd of 59,430.
The game – a 46-39 Bulls overtime victory – featured a heaping helping of big plays. Those plays produced some Birmingham Bowl firsts, and records.
Among them:
- First overtime game
- Most combined points (85)
- Most points by an individual team (USF – 46)
- Most points in a half (USF – 29)
- Most combined total yards of offense (950)
- Most yards of total offense (South Carolina – 481)
- Most individual rushing touchdowns (Quinton Flowers, USF – 3)
- Touchdowns responsible for (Quinton Flower, USF – 5)
- Most points (Quinton Flowers, USF – 18)
- Most passing yards (Jake Bentley, South Carolina – 390)
-
Most passing completions (Jake Bentley, South Carolina – 32)
- Most receptions (Deebo Samuel, South Carolina – 14)
-
Most receiving yards (Deebo Samuel, South Carolina – 190)
- Most all-purpose yards (Deebo Samuel, South Carolina – 290)
- Most first downs (South Carolina – 27)
- Total offensive plays (USF – 80).