2016 Birmingham Bowl by the numbers

The South Florida Bulls and South Carolina Gamecocks took an announced crowd of 31,229 on a wild ride at the 2016 Birmingham Bowl last week.

The attendance at Thursday’s game ranks eighth of the 11 Birmingham Bowls that have been played. Its largest crowd was in December 2015, when Auburn beat Memphis 31-10 before an announced crowd of 59,430.

The game – a 46-39 Bulls overtime victory – featured a heaping helping of big plays. Those plays produced some Birmingham Bowl firsts, and records.

Among them: