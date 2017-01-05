Brides, ballet, Boyz II Men and monster trucks in Can’t Miss Alabama

Happy New Year!

It’s time to dance

Dance Across Birmingham features the latest in hip-hop, belly dance, praise dance, African dance, Latin dance, folk dance, dance fitness and more. The classes are free at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. People of all ages and beginners are welcome.

For more information, call the Alabama Dance Council at 205-602-3599.

Alabama Dance Council. (Clark Scott)

Kick off the new year at a concert

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra presents Boyz II Men at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. Enjoy some of their classic hits, including “End of the Road” and “On Bended Knee.”

Purchase tickets here.

Engaged couples prepare for a bridal show

Engaged couples will enjoy the Trussville Bridal Show Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Trussville Civic Center from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Discuss your plans with wedding professionals, see trending gowns and tuxedos, choose your music with a DJ, taste food samples and more. Admission is $5. Brides accompanied with a paying guest are free.

For more information, call the Trussville Chamber of Commerce at 205-655-7535.

Trussville Bridal Show. (Contributed)

Are you ready for the Monster Jam

Enjoy Monster Jam at the Legacy Arena Jan.7-8. The show features Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga, Max-D driven by Colton Eichelberger, Scooby-Doo driven by Bailey Shea, El Toro Loco driven by Kayla Blood, NEA driven by Aaron Basl, and Monster Mutt Rottweiler driven by Daron Basl.

Check out the complete schedule here.

Enjoy an evening at the ballet

Attend the Alonzo King LINES Ballet at the Alys Robinson Stephens Performing Arts Center Jan. 7-8. The choreography includes cultural traditions, classical ballet and more. The ballet begins Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.