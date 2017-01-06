FedEx expanding its presence at Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley

The Mobile Airport Authority said Thursday Federal Express is expanding its site at Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley.

“We are happy to announce this evolution in our ever-growing critical logistical equation,” said Roger Wehner, executive director of the Mobile Airport Authority. “We applaud FedEx for its commitment to its employees as well as its commitment to our ever-growing aviation and automotive sectors.”

FedEx will now be able to have under one roof functions that had been separated. The addition to the facility is a vertical expansion, keeping the valuable ramp space in full use. New areas for package sorting and expanded employee parking are also part of the expansion.

In addition to the growth of its facilities, FedEx is expanding its cargo aircraft servicing the site with an ATR “coastal feeder.”

“The coastal feeder represents increased air cargo capacity for the Gulf Coast and this partnership is the first by-product of our enhanced air cargo growth strategy,” Wehner said.