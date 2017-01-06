Snow blankets downtown Birmingham

After days of projections, preparations, wondering, worry and doubt, snow has arrived in downtown Birmingham, just in time for the weekend.
With temperatures below freezing, it’s likely the precipitation will hang around well into the afternoon Saturday, if not beyond.
Here are a few shots to help remember Winter Storm 2017:
Snow covers the already quiet streets of downtown Birmingham Friday night. (Deon Gordon/Alabama NewsCenter)
