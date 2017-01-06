Weather update: Heavy sleet hits metro Birmingham

Heavy sleet has made its way into Jefferson County and into the Birmingham Metropolitan Area. Travel conditions could deteriorate quickly.

We are looking at possible icing conditions throughout the event, as some ice accumulations will be possible throughout the area, with the best odds of higher accumulation totals along the I-20 corridor.

Road closures and flight cancellations are coming in from across the area.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWX.