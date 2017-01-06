Weather update: Some parts of Alabama may get 4 inches of sleet, snow

The National Weather Service has upped the snow and sleet accumulation forecast for parts of East Alabama to up to 4 inches. Here is the latest graphic.

So far, a wintry mix has affected Central Alabama with ice pellets, freezing rain and some snow. Snowfall accumulations have been light and mostly over northern portions of the area.

A layer of warm air aloft kept the precipitation limited to sleet and some freezing rain where surface temperatures were at or below freezing. Ice formed on exposed objects like signs, automobiles and decks. There were some icy patches on roads, but no major traffic problems were reported. Traffic is moving freely now on Birmingham metro roads and highways.

Precipitation is mainly south of I-20 now. Temperatures are right around freezing in the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas. From northern Jefferson County into the northern parts of the state, readings range in the middle and upper 20s.

To the west, precipitation is increasing over Central Louisiana and spreading back to the north and northeast across Central Mississippi. This precipitation will spread across Central Alabama late this afternoon and this evening. It will fall as a mix of sleet and freezing rain, with a band of snow forming along the northern fringe.

There could be a band of heavier snow tonight somewhere in the I-20 Corridor.

Here are the winter storm warning and winter weather advisories that are in effect:

Here is the expected accumulation map:

Roads that have water on them could develop ice overnight as well.

All travel is discouraged in the winter storm warning and winter weather advisory areas this afternoon and evening.

