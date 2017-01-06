Weather update: Sleet, freezing rain falling in Birmingham area

Within the last hour or so, sleet and freezing rain have started falling in many parts of the Birmingham metro area, including Center Point, Pinson, Vestavia Hills, Deatsville, Altoona, Pell City and Alabaster — just to name a few.

A sleet and freezing rain mix is now moving into eastern parts of the area, starting to affect cities such as Gadsden, Anniston, Talladega and Sylacauga. Back to the west of I-65 and north of I-20/59, most of the precipitation is showing up as snow on radar.

Travel issues have been reported from the western half of the area already and are only expected to move east as this system progresses during the day. I still believe the forecast from earlier is still in line with what is occurring and what will occur.

