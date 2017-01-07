Weather update: Central Alabama is frozen tundra, so be careful

Good morning from the frozen tundra that is Central Alabama. Just imagine hearing that with John Facenda from “NFL Films” of the ’70s saying it.

Winter Storm Warnings continue for the pink counties. The purple counties are in Winter Weather Advisories.

Conditions in the Winter Storm Warning area are still extremely dangerous. There are abandoned trucks and cars in many areas. The bridges are several degrees colder than the road surfaces.

Please delay your travel until noon in the Winter Storm Warning area.

In the Winter Weather Advisory area, roads are treacherous in spots.

Slips and falls will be a problem today as well, with ice on decks, steps and sidewalks. Be careful out there.

Plenty of sunshine, but we won’t get above freezing until tomorrow. So there will still be icy patches through tomorrow.

We will be in the teens and some single digits tonight.

