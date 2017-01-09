Alabama Crimson Tide rematch with Clemson Tigers has arrived

Nine days after the stage was set and just one year after the two teams last played for it all, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s (14-0) rematch with the Clemson Tigers (13-1) takes place tonight.

The College Football Playoff national championship game will be televised on ESPN with a 7:17 p.m. kickoff.

Scenes from the Crimson Tide’s team practice in Tuscaloosa prior to heading to Tampa for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson. (Robert Sutton/UA Athletics) Scenes from the Crimson Tide’s team practice in Tuscaloosa prior to heading to Tampa for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson. (Robert Sutton/UA Athletics) Scenes from the Crimson Tide’s team practice in Tuscaloosa prior to heading to Tampa for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson. (Robert Sutton/UA Athletics) Scenes from the Crimson Tide’s team practice in Tuscaloosa prior to heading to Tampa for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson. (Robert Sutton/UA Athletics) Scenes from the Crimson Tide’s team practice in Tuscaloosa prior to heading to Tampa for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson. (Robert Sutton/UA Athletics) Scenes from the Crimson Tide’s team practice in Tuscaloosa prior to heading to Tampa for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson. (Robert Sutton/UA Athletics) Scenes from the Crimson Tide’s team practice in Tuscaloosa prior to heading to Tampa for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson. (Robert Sutton/UA Athletics) Scenes from the Crimson Tide’s team practice in Tuscaloosa prior to heading to Tampa for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson. (Robert Sutton/UA Athletics) Scenes from the Crimson Tide’s team practice in Tuscaloosa prior to heading to Tampa for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson. (Robert Sutton/UA Athletics)

Sports media coverage of the lead-up to the game has been heavy throughout the past week. Social media is also building to a fever pitch.

The Tide rolled in an entertaining 45-40 victory last year and Clemson has been focused on redemption ever since.

Meanwhile, Alabama replaced its offensive coordinator after its semifinal 24-7 win over the University of Washington nine days ago, the same day Clemson shut out Ohio State 31-0 to earn its way into the championship.

All of the storylines have been told and retold. All that’s left to do is play the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa tonight.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban at the joint press conference Sunday. (UA Athletics) Alabama head coach Nick Saban at the joint press conference Sunday. (UA Athletics) Alabama head coach Nick Saban at the joint press conference Sunday. (UA Athletics) Alabama head coach Nick Saban at the joint press conference Sunday. (UA Athletics) Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban at the joint press conference Sunday. (UA Athletics)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held a joint press conference Sunday morning. The Crimson Tide spent Sunday afternoon with a final walkthrough practice at the University of South Florida practice field.

This will be the 17th time the two teams have met in the history of the programs. The Crimson Tide leads the series 13-3, winning the last 13 contests and outscoring Clemson 435-94 over that span.