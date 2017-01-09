James Spann: Big warming trend beginning for Alabama

INTO THE 40s: Temperatures are generally in the 45- to 49-degree range across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. And, for a change, most places will stay above freezing tonight as a warming trend begins. However, some of the normally colder spots across Northeast Alabama will still see a low between 28 and 32 early tomorrow.

MIDWEEK: The sky will become mostly cloudy tomorrow, and a few showers are possible tomorrow night, but the best chance will be over the far northern part of the state, across the Tennessee Valley. Tomorrow’s high will be close to 60 degrees.

The sky will be cloudy at times Wednesday and Thursday, but the chance of showers around here will be pretty low as an upper ridge begins to build across the Southeast, keeping the really organized rain to the west and north of here. The high Wednesday will be in the upper 60s, followed by low 70s Thursday.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: These three days look very mild, and mostly dry as the upper ridge stays in place. Highs will be in the 70- to 73-degree range, with lows in the 50s. While the chance of a shower is not zero, wet weather will remain mostly west and north of Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge breaks down, and with the approach of a Pacific front we do expect a good chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. No sign of any true Arctic air in here for the next 10 to 15 days as the gates to the Yukon will be closed for us.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Perfect football weather tonight in Tampa; a clear sky with temperatures falling into the 50s during the game. No rain worries.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes . This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

