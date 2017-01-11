Edison Electric Institute presents Emergency Assistance Award to Alabama Power

Alabama Power came to the rescue – not once, but twice – to help customers of sister company Georgia Power get the lights back on in the wake of two late-season hurricanes in 2016.

The efforts earned the company a prestigious “Emergency Assistance Award” from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI).

“Alabama Power’s crews quickly responded to the call to assist in the restoration efforts following hurricanes Hermine and Matthew,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “Mutual assistance is a hallmark of the electric power industry, and Alabama Power’s crews exemplify the industry’s dedication to mutual assistance and customer service.”

EEI, a trade association representing investor-owned electric utilities, presents the award twice a year. Winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Presentations were made at the winter EEI board of directors and CEO meeting.

Alabama Power crews put thousands of hours into restoring power to areas in southeast Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. (Contributed) Alabama Power crews put thousands of hours into restoring power to areas in southeast Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. (Contributed) Alabama Power crews put thousands of hours into restoring power to areas in southeast Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. (Contributed) Alabama Power crews put thousands of hours into restoring power to areas in southeast Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. (Contributed) Alabama Power crews put thousands of hours into restoring power to areas in southeast Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. (Contributed) Alabama Power crews put thousands of hours into restoring power to areas in southeast Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. (Contributed) Alabama Power crews put thousands of hours into restoring power to areas in southeast Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. (Contributed) Alabama Power crews put thousands of hours into restoring power to areas in southeast Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. (Contributed) Alabama Power crews put thousands of hours into restoring power to areas in southeast Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. (Contributed) A firefighter, who had himself worked 66 hours after Hurricane Matthew hit Georgia in October, stops by to thank an Alabama Power crew for efforts to restore power in the area. (Contributed) Alabama Power crews put thousands of hours into restoring power to areas in southeast Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. (Contributed) Alabama Power crews get some thanks and encouragement from a Georgia business after Hurricane Matthew. (Contributed)

Alabama Power contributed 21,000 hours following Hermine, a Category 1 hurricane hitting Florida, Georgia and North Carolina Labor Day weekend, causing more than 200,000 outages.

Matthew hit six weeks later, causing more than 340,000 outages, with Alabama Power devoting 58,000 hours to restoration efforts, mainly on Wilmington and Tybee islands in the river delta east of Savannah.

“Employees of Alabama Power consider it an honor and a privilege to assist other utilities and their customers during emergencies,” said Power Delivery General Manager Pam Boyd. “I am proud to be associated with an Alabama Power team always willing to make sacrifices to help other communities.”

“The courageous and dedicated crews who faced challenging conditions in the wake of hurricanes Hermine and Matthew are greatly deserving of this terrific recognition,” Kuhn said.