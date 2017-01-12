Boats, brides, ballet and honoring an icon this MLK weekend in Can’t Miss Alabama

A time to reflect and rejoice.

Plan your wedding at the Southern Bridal Show

See the latest in wedding trends at the Southern Bridal Show at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Sunday, Jan. 15 at noon. The bridal show will offer a variety of wedding professionals, including DJs, photographers, caterers, honeymoon specialists and more.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information, visit Facebook.

The Huntsville Boat Show

The Huntsville Boat Show is Jan. 13-15 at the Von Braun Center. More than 50 exhibitors will showcase a variety of boats from cruisers to pontoons to yachts. The three-day exhibit features fishing tackle dealers, boating seminars and related products and services.

The Von Braun Center is at 700 Monroe St. in Huntsville.

To learn more about the boat show and for ticket information, click here.

Cinderella finds love

The State Ballet Theatre of Russia returns to Birmingham for a Cinderella performance. The classic fairy tale begins Sunday, Jan.15 at 2 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre. See more than 55 of Russia’s finest cast members.

Tickets range from $35 to $55.

For more information, call 205-252-2262.

Remembering MLK Day

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Enjoy a tour of the BCRI gallery in honor of Dr. King.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 205-328-9696, ext. 203 or 1-866-328-9696.

Enjoy a time of reflection

Join the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the Alabama Symphony for a day of enjoyment to “Reflect and Rejoice: Letter from Birmingham Jail.” The event is Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

To learn more, visit www.alabamasymphony.org or www.bcri.org.

Dirty Dancing comes to Birmingham

Don’t miss the stage performance of the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing” at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The live presentation of the movie is Jan. 13-15. Enjoy some of your favorite hit songs, including“Hungry Eyes,” “Hey! Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and more.

Tickets range from $30 to $60.

For more information, call 1-800-745-3000.