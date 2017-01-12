James Spann: Spring preview continues for Alabama

WARM JANUARY DAYS: A strong upper high continues to build across the Gulf Coast region, and will keep temperatures across Alabama spring-like through early next week.
Lots of clouds are over Alabama this afternoon, but there is little on radar, and temperatures are in the 70- to 75-degree range for most places.
CLOSE TO RECORD LEVELS: Here are the record highs for the next few days (for Birmingham):
- Jan. 13 — 77 (1932)
- Jan. 14 — 78 (1932)
- Jan. 15 — 78 (1947)
- Jan. 16 — 77 (1943)
- Jan. 17 — 79 (1943)
- Jan. 18 — 76 (1929)
- Jan. 19 — 76 (1982)
- Jan. 20 — 78 (1928)
Highs will be just under these levels most days, a good 20 degrees above average.
A few showers are possible late tonight and tomorrow over the northern third of the state, but most of Alabama will be dry thanks to the upper high.
THE WEEKEND: Partly sunny, warm days; mostly fair nights. Highs 72 to 75, lows in the 50s. While we enjoy the spring preview, some nasty icing is likely across the nation’s bread basket; ice storm warnings are up for parts of Kansas and Missouri, where freezing rain could bring ice accumulation to near 1 inch. This could easily bring down trees and power lines.
NEXT WEEK: Not much change on Monday and Tuesday — generally warm and dry. But the ridge weakens by midweek, allowing rain to return to the state Wednesday and Thursday. A few strong storms could be involved, but it remains to be seen whether severe weather will be an issue. Long-range guidance hints that cold air will return to Alabama toward the end of the month.
