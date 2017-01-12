Pepper Place Winter Farmers Market in Birmingham to feature Alabama goods

For those going through Pepper Place Market withdrawals, the popular Birmingham Saturday outings will return – at least in part – later this month.

The Market at Pepper Place will hold its first Winter Farmers Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, starting Jan. 28 and lasting through April 1.

The winter market will be held inside the Pepper Place Pop‐Up space at 2825 Second Ave. S. in Birmingham’s Lakeview District.

Hero Doughnuts (Contributed) Products from Eastaboga Bee Co. (Contributed) Cheese from Dayspring Dairy. (Contributed) Radishes from Belle Meadow Farm. (Contributed) Pannettone from Hinkel’s on Main. (Contributed) Apples from Owl’s Hollow Farm. (Contributed)

Unlike the larger, three-block, outdoor event that makes up the spring and summer market, the winter market will be mostly indoors with an emphasis on Alabama-made products and seasonal or year-round produce.

Fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers are planned along with eggs, cheeses, breads, meat, poultry, honey, salsa and nuts. Vendors will also include Hero Doughnuts and Domestique Coffee.

Popular growers and farmers such as Belle Meadow Farm, Owl’s Hollow Farm, Silver Lane Farm, Marble Creek Farmstead and Rora Valley Farms are on board for the opening day. Also, Hinkel’s on Main will have pastries and artisan breads, Dayspring Dairy will have cheeses and spreads, and Eastaboga Bee Co. will have its array of products. After Midnight Salsa Co., Vincent Gardens and others are also on board for the launch of the winter market.

Pepper Place officials said, “Alabama farmers are resourceful, and with the help of greenhouses, high tunnels, modern techniques and technology, now able to produce outstanding quality crops and other edibles, even in the cold months.”

There will be music and seating inside and out.

Double Up Food Bucks will also be available for SNAP/EBT recipients.