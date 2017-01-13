James Spann: It’s springtime in January for Alabama this weekend

WARM JANUARY WEATHER: Temperatures are in the mid 70s across North Central Alabama this afternoon — almost 25 degrees above average for mid January in Alabama. And Birmingham has tied the record high of 77 degrees set on this date in 1932. Just one week ago we were under a winter storm warning, and snow and ice could shut down many major highways around the Birmingham metro.

Interesting to note the high has reached or exceeded 70 degrees on 285 January days since 1900 in Birmingham, counting today. January warmth happens more often than you might think across the Deep South.

We do have a few showers on radar over the northwest counties of the state this afternoon, but rain has been light and spotty so far. The rest of Alabama is enjoying a partly sunny sky.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A strong upper high will persist over the Gulf Coast states, meaning warm, dry weather continues. Partly sunny days, fair nights and highs in the mid 70s.

TO THE NORTH: A southwest flow aloft over a shallow layer of cold air will produce ice storm conditions over parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois over the next 36 hours. Ice storm warnings are in effect for this region.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: The ridge slowly weakens, and a few showers could show up as early as Tuesday. But global model data suggests the main chance of showers and storms will hold off until the end of the week; too early to know if severe storms will threaten Alabama. And the pattern still seems to favor a change to much colder weather by the end of the month.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes . This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.