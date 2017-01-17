Birmingham Unity Breakfast reflects on MLK, civil rights, recent historic announcement

Hundreds gathered Monday morning for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast in downtown Birmingham.

Over eggs, bacon and coffee, community and political leaders came together to remember the roles the city of Birmingham and the Rev. King held in the civil rights movement.

Birmingham held its annual Unity Breakfast at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and civil rights history. Birmingham Mayor William Bell and Rep. Terri Sewell were among the speakers. (Frank Couch / Alabama NewsCenter)

Attorney J. Mason Davis delivered the keynote address to a diverse crowd of community and political leaders, student scholars and corporate leaders.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell also addressed the crowd of nearly 1,000 attendees. Sewell said the recent designation of the Civil Rights District as a National Monument puts Birmingham in a new light.

Pride, joy and fulfillment were kindled as leaders reflected on that recent announcement.

Several events were held throughout the holiday weekend to remember King’s service.

Volunteer projects, concerts and community runs were all part of the commemorations, along with the traditional wreath-laying ceremonies and marches that spanned several communities across the country.

King’s daughter Bernice King spoke at her father’s Atlanta church, Ebenezer Baptist, while her brother met with President-elect Donald Trump on the King holiday.