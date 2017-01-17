Renew Our Rivers announces 2017 schedule

Renew Our Rivers is kicking off its 18th year, with 31 cleanups planned across the state in 2017.

Since the program started, about 100,000 volunteers have collected more than 14 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways across the Southeast.

Renew Our Rivers began in 2000 with one man, Gene Phifer, who had a vision to improve the health and beauty of the Coosa River near Alabama Power’s Plant Gadsden, where he worked. Thousands of volunteers now participate in cleanups each year, devoting their time and labor to make a difference.

In 2016 alone, 3,652 volunteers removed more than 346,700 pounds of trash from Alabama lakes, rivers and shorelines.

“Every year, people committed to preserving the environment and improving their communities work together to make the Renew Our Rivers program better than the previous year,” said Susan Comensky, vice president of Environmental Affairs at Alabama Power. “Our lakes are getting cleaner each year because these volunteers are so dedicated to making a positive impact. Their commitment is contagious, and inspires even more people to get involved each year.”

Alabama Power employee volunteers assist at each cleanup, providing guidance and supplies to event organizers. Renew Our Rivers is just one of many initiatives in which Alabama Power partners with others to promote conservation and environmental stewardship in communities across the state.

For an up-to-date listing of Renew Our Rivers cleanups scheduled in 2017, please visit www.renewourrivers.com/2017-schedule/.