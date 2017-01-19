Alabama Power adds convenient payment option

Alabama Power customers now have another convenient payment option with the launch of Authorized Payment Locations (APLs).

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we are always looking for opportunities to better serve them,” said Alabama Power Vice President Mike Saxon. “Authorized Payment Locations let customers make a payment while they are out getting groceries or running other errands, at a time that is convenient for them.”

Alabama Power adds Authorized Payment Locations for customer convenience from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Customers can pay while shopping at local merchants like Walmart, Publix and Walgreens. More than 1,300 authorized payment locations are available across the state and nationwide. Authorized payment locations provide additional flexibility by offering evening, weekend and holiday hours.

Making a payment is easy. Locate a participating merchant, provide the Alabama Power account number at the customer service counter and pay your bill. Payments post immediately to the customer’s account, for only a small convenience fee.

“Authorized Payment Locations are in addition to Alabama Power’s traditional payment options of paying at business offices, online at alabamapower.com, by mail or electronic withdrawal,” said Customer Services Vice President Leigh Davis. “This is an exciting step in our mission to deliver the best customer experience. Stay tuned for more innovative solutions as we strive to meet the needs of our customers.”