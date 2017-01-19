Birmingham Restaurant Week offers cuisine to satisfy the pickiest palates

It all started with an outing with friends.

“Inspiration for Birmingham Restaurant Week came from Atlanta Restaurant Week,” said James Little, who is responsible for bringing the event to the Magic City.

“I hung out with some friends while this was going on and we ate at a different restaurant each night over several days. I was sold.”

The year was 2010. At that time, Little was director of the merchants group in Five Points South, the Birmingham neighborhood where some of the city’s most creative restaurants are located. He was enthusiastic about what it could mean for the Magic City, and couldn’t wait to share his experience with potential sponsors, donors and supporters. After he did, they bit.

“Birmingham is a ‘food city’ and after hearing about my experience, they liked it.” Birmingham Restaurant Week was born.

This latest round of Birmingham Restaurant Week features more than 30 restaurants of various culinary origins. The event actually lasts 10 days, and now takes place twice a year. The summer version is slated for Aug. 11-20.

Participating restaurants are offering a range of food and drink incentives to give patrons a chance to taste and savor the city’s rich and expanding culinary scene.

The event is an opportunity for both diners and the restauranteurs.

“For the foodies, it gives them a reason to try something new or visit and patronize an old faithful restaurant with these incentives,” said Little. The restaurants, meanwhile receive exposure and the opportunity to attract new patrons.

Little is now district manager for REV Birmingham, the nonprofit that works to revitalize and promote Birmingham diverse neighborhoods. REV is among the sponsors of Birmingham Restaurant Week; Little believes it’s an ideal partnership.

“Exploring these new restaurants pairs perfectly with REV’s mission of creating vibrancy through food,” he said.

Wood-fired pizza from Vecchia Pizzeria & Merchato (contributed) Italian dish from Bottega’s (contributed) Steak from Perry’s Steahouse (contributed)

On the Menu

And a vibrant menu it is. Here’s a quick look at the eateries participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week.

There’s New Southern cuisine with restaurants like Silvertron Cafe, John’s City Diner and Little Savannah Restaurant and Bar.

Gastropubs like 5 Point Oyster, The Grill at Iron City and Sky Castle.

If Latin flavors excite you, then make a run for iCantina,Taco Morro Loco, Tropicaleao and Rojo.

Bottega, Vino, Vecchia, and Cashio’s Meatball Market showcase Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.

Pizza pies abound at Slice, Post Office Pies and Pies and Pints.

Seafood dishes are on the menu at Ocean and Grille 29.

Asian restaurants include Saigon Noodle House and Pho Pho Vietnamese and Sushi Bar.

Barbecue and burgers are served at Rusty’s.

If you’d like a steak to satisfy your appetite, Firebirds Michael’s and Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille are on the menu.

Other restaurants for a good seated meal include Melt, Ovenbird, Harvest, East 59, Urban Cookhouse and Gardens Cafe.

Hot Tag will serve burgers and tacos out of their food truck.

Cultural Experience

Little says at the end of the day, Birmingham Restaurant Week amounts to much more than dollars and cents.

“It’s not just about getting a good deal on food, it’s about creating an amazing experience for both new and regular customers.”

An experience that Little hopes, will keep them coming back.

For more on Birmingham Restaurant Week’s winter and summer tours, visit: http://www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/about.php.

Beer Saturdays will also be hosted Sat., Jan. 21 and Sat., Jan. 28. Tickets are available here:

