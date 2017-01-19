James Spann: Rain, storms for Alabama tonight, and more Saturday

RADAR CHECK: A large mass of rain and storms continues to move across Alabama; some of the heaviest rain late this afternoon is close to I-65.

The lack of instability should prevent any severe weather issues across North Alabama tonight, but severe storms are possible over the southern half of Alabama.

An isolated tornado is not totally out of the question this evening.

Some flooding is possible in low-lying areas tonight, and rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely. The rain tapers off soon after midnight.

TOMORROW: A decent part of the day tomorrow will be dry; morning clouds should give way to some afternoon sun, and the high will be in the 70- to 73-degree range.

WEEKEND SEVERE STORMS: A complex pattern will set up across the Deep South, with a deep upper trough just to the west with strong wind fields working with unstable air and deep layer shear. The first batch of storms seems likely Saturday morning, sometime between 5 a.m. and noon, based on the high-resolution North American Mesoscale model.

The Storm Prediction Center has the standard “slight risk” of severe weather defined for the southern two-thirds of the state Saturday.

The air becomes very unstable Saturday afternoon, and another round of strong to severe storms is possible during the late afternoon and nighttime, but model output is not consistent, and it remains to be seen if the best severe weather parameters will align at that point. We need to get past tonight’s storms to see the state of the atmosphere, and we will be able to give you specific details on the timing and magnitude of the weekend severe weather threat. It is simply too early to call on the potential event Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Storms could very well linger into Sunday morning, but the best risk of storms will shift east of Alabama by mid to late afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy, breezy and much cooler, with some light rain at times; the high will be in the low to mid 50s. Then, even colder air should arrive toward the end of the week.

