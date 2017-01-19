Nuclear in a Nutshell: Nuclear is a large part of Alabama Power’s energy mix

Southern Nuclear has launched a series of short, informative videos designed to educate the public about the safety, benefits and reliability of nuclear power. Based in Birmingham, Southern Nuclear operates the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant near Dothan on behalf of Alabama Power. It also operates the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant near Baxley, Ga., and the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Ga., on behalf of Georgia Power.

Plant Farley provides more than 20 percent of the energy needs of Alabama Power customers while producing no air emissions. To learn more, visit Southern Nuclear.