Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Mardi Gras, Restaurant Week and more in Can’t Miss Alabama

Make this a weekend one you won’t forget by attending some great shows and performances.

Dance the night away at Mardi Gras

Get a taste of Mardi Gras at the Lyric Masquerade Ball Saturday, Jan. 21 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The masquerade ball is a formal event hosted by the Junior Board of Alabama and the historic Lyric Theatre. Entertainment includes Adam Devine featuring New Orleans jazz, a silent auction and dancing. Attendees will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. Tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster. For more details about tickets, call 205-252-2262 or visit a Ticketmaster outlet.

The Greatest Show on Earth comes to Birmingham

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents “Out of This World” Jan. 19-22 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Family-friendly circus acts include live animals, clowns, acrobats and more. These are the final shows in Birmingham. For more information, visit the website.

Boats – Boats – Boats

The Birmingham Boat Show is Jan. 19-22 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in the newly expanded East Exhibit Hall. In its 20th year, the oldest boat show in the state will feature the latest in boats, fishing gear and related products and services. Enjoy the show on Thursday and Friday from noon to 9 p.m.; on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For ticket information, call 1-800-745-3000.

Birmingham’s Premier Dining Event

REV Birmingham presents Winter Restaurant Week 2017. A variety of restaurants will offer lunch and dinner at multiple Birmingham locations. Culinary highlight venues will include Bottega, Tropicaleo, John’s and more. Admission is $10 to $15 for a two-course lunch and $10 to $40 for a three-course dinner. The hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 20-29. To learn more, visit the website.

With its restaurant and food service, Topgolf is a dining destination. (Topgolf) Highlands Bar and Grill is up for the best restaurant in the James Beard Foundation Awards for the eighth consecutive year. (Phil Free/Alabama NewsCenter) A customer and downtown Birmingham employee enjoys a restaurant favorite.

Monster Trucks in Mobile

The TRAXXAS Monster Truck Destruction Tour is Jan. 20-21 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center. See your favorite car-crushing trucks, wheelie contests, including the TRAXXAS MTD tour. For more information, click here or email [email protected]. Tickets range from $6 to $28. The Mobile Civic Center is located at 401 Civic Center Drive.

Plan your dream vacation

The 2017 AAA Travel Show is Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency/Wynfrey Hotel. Discuss your travel plans with a variety of representatives from hotels to cruise lines to tour companies. Click here for a complete list of travel show seminar times. For more information, call the Birmingham office at 205-978-7030, the Fultondale office at 205-841-2375 or the Bessemer office at 205-481-4600.