Spring is just around the corner.

If you’re looking to hit the waters and are in the market to purchase a new boat or upgrade your current one, the 46th annual Birmingham Boat Show at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center is a great place to start.

Birmingham Boat Show is in its 47th year. Visitors have an opportunity to get information from several vendors.

Variety abounds with boats to meet any budget.While you shop, browse for some giveaways or register for one of the free seminars.It’s an outing the whole family will enjoy. You can check it out through Sunday. Visit Birmingham Boat Show for more information, including vendors, event layout and parking tips.

Birmingham Boat Show makes waves at the BJCC from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.