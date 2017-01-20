Crab and corn bisque at Warehouse Bistro makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

The Warehouse Bistro in Opelika provides the traditional culinary experience to its patrons through presentation, service and quality food. Founded in 1993 by Chef/ Owner Joe Hippely, the restaurant challenges the idea that fine dining is reserved for large cities.

The crab and corn bisque has become a customer favorite. This hearty soup places a modern spin on a classic bistro dish and incorporates the taste of fresh jumbo lump crab.

Have a look at The Warehouse Bistro’s crab and corn bisque below.

Warehouse Bistro’s crab and corn bisque makes 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.