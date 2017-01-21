Birmingham Restaurant Week features a host of comfort foods like New Southern cuisine

Birmingham has been described as a “food city.” Birmingham Restaurant Week is an ideal time to tap into the Magic City’s culinary offerings.

What: Birmingham Restaurant Week is underway and features more than 30 restaurants of various culinary origins.

Participating restaurants are offering a range of food and drink incentives to give patrons a chance to taste and savor the city’s rich and expanding culinary scene. Visit Birmingham Restaurant Week online for more information on participating restaurants.

When: Runs through Sunday, Jan. 29, at participating restaurants, bars and diners.

Cuisine: New Southern cuisine is a pretty prominent part of the menu, with restaurants including Silvertron Cafe, John’s City Diner and Little Savannah Restaurant & Bar.

John’s City Diner (contributed) Little Savannah Restaurant and Bar (contributed) Little Savannah Restaurant and Bar (contributed)

Silvertron Cafe

Dubbed as Birmingham’s “favorite neighborhood restaurant,” guests can dine on soups, salads and sandwiches for lunch for Birmingham Restaurant Week or for dinner, order the Cod Tower (cod layered with veggies and a creamy sauce) or pork shank served with a side of mashed ‘taters.

John’s City Diner

Considered a downtown landmark, the restaurant and its menu have been updated with more modern fixings. While Southern comfort is still a staple, some dishes incorporate other cultural flavors. The lunch special includes a side salad with a choice of John’s famous meatloaf or Alabama shrimp or grits. For $20 on the dinner menu, throw in all the featured items from lunch plus dessert – a Belgian chocolate bread pudding.

Little Savannah Restaurant & Bar

Modern-inspired Southern cuisine – Little Savannah makes guests feel right at home. Chef Clif Holt, a Cullman native, served in the Navy and pursued engineering before his true passion – food – came calling. The restaurant is named after his daughter and features herbs and vegetables out of his own garden. A dinner menu is available for Birmingham Restaurant Week. For $40, guests will be treated to a three-course meal with an appetizer, entree and dessert. Choose from a house salad or chicken wings for an appetizer, a burger or braised pork for an entree, and cinnamon churros or peanut butter mousse for dessert, among other items.

Other featured cuisines for Birmingham Restaurant Week include barbecue, Latin, Italian, Mediterranean, and Asian-inspired foods. For more restaurants participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week visit their site.