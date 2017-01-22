Latin flavors are on the menu in Birmingham Restaurant Week

Birmingham has been described as a “food city.” Birmingham Restaurant Week is an ideal time to tap into the Magic City’s culinary offerings.

What: Birmingham Restaurant Week is underway and features more than 30 restaurants of various culinary origins.

Participating restaurants are offering a range of food and drink incentives to give patrons a chance to taste and savor the city’s rich and expanding culinary scene. Visit Birmingham Restaurant Week online for more information on participating restaurants.

When: Runs through Sunday, Jan. 29, at participating restaurants, bars and diners.

Cuisine: Latin-inspired dishes can be found at popular Birmingham restaurants Rojo, Cantina, Taco Morro Loco and Tropicaleo.

Tropicaleao entree (contributed) Tropicaleo Maicena (contributed) Rojo dessert (contributed) Rojo entree (contributed)

This small Highland Avenue casual dining spot is big on rich flavors. Stop in weekdays for lunch or dinner, and the weekend menu also includes brunch. This week’s special features a couple of choices – a $10 Lunch/Dinner Menu (which comes with a vegetarian option) and a $20 Lunch/Dinner menu, which features dessert.

Two locations and one great menu. Catch Cantina on wheels or in the Martin Biscuit Building at Pepper Place. Choose from one of four entrees on the $10 lunch menu, including a vegetarian option. Their $20 dinner menu includes an appetizer, entree, side and dessert. Dinner entrees include Churrasco steak, chicken enchilados and nachitos.

In similar fashion, choose from a $10 lunch menu, or for an evening outing, a $20 dinner menu. Chips, salsa and tacos, of course, are on the menu.

If “island” food intrigues your taste buds, why not take a trip to Tropicaleo? The pop-up restaurant is open for lunch and brunch in Crestwood Tavern. For $10, you’ll bag an entree and dessert. Choose from a Cuban sandwich or veggie sandwich described as “the best vegan sandwich you’ll ever have.” There you have it – Puerto Rican cuisine delivered right to your palate.

Other featured cuisines for Birmingham Restaurant Week include barbecue, Italian, Mediterranean, New Southern and Asian-inspired foods. For more restaurants participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week, visit their site.