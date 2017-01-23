James Spann: Calm days ahead for Alabama

CALM WEATHER AHEAD: The sky has cleared across much of Alabama this afternoon, but strong north winds persist on the back side of the big storm system departing to the east. Temperatures are in the 50s.



Tonight will be clear and chilly, with a low in the mid 30s early tomorrow.

MIDWEEK: Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high close to 60 degrees. Then, on Wednesday, clouds will increase, and we will mention the chance of some light rain late in the day and Wednesday night. Rain amounts should be generally under one-quarter inch for most communities. The sky will become partly sunny on Thursday, with a high in the low 50s as cooler air drops into the state from the north.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We are expecting dry and cool weather on these three days; mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs 50-55 and lows 29-33 each morning. These values are very close to average values for late January in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Colder air arrives early in the week, with highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday. No sign of any severe storms or winter mischief over the next 10-15 days.



COME HEAR TIM MARSHALL: Are you a member of the Central Alabama Chapter of the National Weather Association? If you love weather, you should be. Come hear a world-class weather speaker Tuesday evening at Vulcan, when Tim Marshall will share his countless tornado stories. Ten dollars will get you in, unless you’re an association member, which is $25 for the year. Join on the spot or online. Meet and greet at 6 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.